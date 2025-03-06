What could possible Medicaid cuts mean for Massachusetts residents with disabilities?

Massachusetts families of individuals with disabilities worried about possible Medicaid cuts

Massachusetts families of individuals with disabilities worried about possible Medicaid cuts

Massachusetts families of individuals with disabilities worried about possible Medicaid cuts

Massachusetts families are speaking out against the Trump administration, saying its policies will harm those living with disabilities.

Hundreds of Massachusetts families of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities met at the State House Thursday for their annual legislative reception and, this year, uncertainty hangs over their agenda.

"Families like mine and countless others will face impossible situations," said Lancaster resident Peter Wyman, who has four adopted adult sons with special needs. "That would decimate us, economically."

Possible Medicaid cuts

Advocates said people with disabilities are in a tough spot. Already, thousands of people wait for services amid a workforce shortage in the human service sector, according to the Arc Of Massachusetts. On top of that, Republicans in Congress are weighing whether to cut Medicaid in order to fund President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" with $4.5 trillion in tax breaks and $2 trillion in spending cuts. Medicaid is not mentioned in the bill, but the Congressional Budget Office found that the House GOP could not reach its plan without cutting Medicaid.

Wyman said any cut to his Medicaid services would be devastating.

"Medicaid pays for 1,200 diapers a month and I run out," said Wyman. "They pay for 500 cans of Ensure and Pediasure a month and I run out."

What could Medicaid cuts mean?

The Arc of Massachusetts reports that 1.6 million middle and low-income Massachusetts residents use Medicaid health care services. About 500,000 of them are people with disabilities and older adults.

Then there's President Trump's immigration policies. Immigrants make up much of the human services workforce who take care of families like Wyman's.

"We know some of them may be leaving because maybe family members have to go," said Maura Sullivan, the CEO of the Arc of Massachusetts. "Or they're not comfortable here anymore and it's scary to live here."

Sullivan said all of this uncertainty comes at a time when resources for people with disabilities are already scarce.

"We still have thousands of people without services, so we've got to hire more workforce," said Sullivan.

Gov. Maura Healey's proposed budget keeps spending level for most programs for people with disabilities but reduces one line item by 11% which provides resources for young adults with disabilities who turn 22 and age out of the school system.

"The Arc is especially concerned about those with profound autism or complex medical needs, who are unable to find services, which are often 24/7 and require one-to-one staffing," the group wrote in a statement.

Wyman said the road ahead may seem rough for families like he refuses to feel defeated.

"You have to retain your humor, your sanity. And just not fall into that hole," Wyman said.