Some Mass. immigrant communities fearful after videos of federal agents making arrests

EAST BOSTON – Video is circulating online which appears to show federal agents, believed to be immigration enforcement, arresting a man in East Boston. A national Fox News crew was embedded with ICE agents as they conducted raids in Greater Boston, including Chelsea and East Boston.

Arrest in Boston

On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations arrested 25-year-old Wisteguens Jean Quely Charles in Boston. According to ICE, Charles was "illegally present" and is a member of a violent Haitian street gang.

Wisteguens Jean Quely Charles arrested by ICE agents in Boston. ICE ERO Boston

ICE said Charles entered the U.S. lawfully in July 2013 in Miami, Florida, however, he violated the terms of his lawful admission. He has 17 criminal convictions in Massachusetts including multiple drug, weapons, and assault and battery crimes, according to ICE.

"Real sentiment of panic"

WBZ revisited the neighborhoods where the so-called raids took place. One man, who did not want to be recorded, told WBZ that it happened in the early afternoon and that around ten officers were on the street.

Dozens of residents on the street either didn't answer their doors or wouldn't comment on the raids – which could be indicative of the fear they feel, according to Elizabeth Sweet, the Director of the MIRA Coalition, which supports immigrants.

"This is a very challenging moment for all of our communities and organizations," she said. "I'm hearing a real sentiment of panic from many of the communities we work with."

The Trump Administration has said it will target undocumented immigrants with criminal backgrounds, but Sweet isn't sure if that promise can be believed. "We've entered this new moment, this new phase, where we know ICE is going to be targeting a much wider swath of folks, including folks who have been living in this country, living here in the Commonwealth for 10, 20 years."

Families living in fear

There are concerns, Sweet said, that immigrant kids will miss school while their parents live in fear.

"I worry that a lot of families will be retreating, will be very cautious about so many different public spaces, to their detriment, and really to all of our detriment," she said.

Multiple folks inside of the Lynn Market Basket told WBZ off camera that they were scared to go to the grocery store because they heard rumors that ICE might be present.