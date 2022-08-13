MBTA Transit Police release ID, photo of rape suspect

BOSTON -- MBTA Transit Police have released the name and photo of a man wanted for rape. It happened on Thursday, August 4 around 2:30 a.m. at the MBTA Tuft's Medical Station.

Steven Wade Coffey, 28, is accused of assaulting and raping the victim, police said.

He is described as 6'3" and 175 pounds. Coffey is believed to be homeless and frequents the Downtown area of Boston.

Steven Wade Coffey. MBTA Transit Police

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous tip to 873873.