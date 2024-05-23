MBTA updating system so riders can pay with tap of phone or credit card

Question Everything: Why does the MBTA still use CharlieCards?

BOSTON - The MBTA says it hopes to begin rolling out a new contactless payment system this summer that allows bus and subway passengers in Boston to just tap their phone or credit card to pay for rides.

The system is already being used in New York City, London, and Chicago. The MBTA hinted that it was developing the contactless system to WBZ-TV back in November.

A rider taps in with a phone at the 59th Street subway station on September 5, 2023 in New York City. Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

"It is going to be state of the art. It's something that our customers want and they'll be able to feel," MBTA acting Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Cook said in a statement.

What trains can I use it on?

Starting this summer, contactless payments can be used for the subway, buses, and any above-ground Green-line trains.

The MBTA said it plans to allow contactless payment on commuter rail and ferries starting in 2026. It also outlined plans to introduce a new CharlieCard, upgraded fare machines, and a mobile app sometime next year.

How to activate it

All phone brands, including Android, Samsung, and iPhone, will be able to tap to pay.

To set up the new Apple Pay feature for the MBTA trains, go to your iPhone's settings and click on "Wallet & Apple Pay." Then, there should be an option for "Transit Cards." From there, you can pick any card you have set up for Apple Pay. Now you can tap and hop on.

Similarly, for Samsung Pay, you must authorize a card in the Samsung Pay app. Simply turn on "Use transport card" and select a default card.

Google Pay allows you to pay as you would normally without authorizing a specific card.

For more information on what payments are accepted for the T, go to the MBTA's website.