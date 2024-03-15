These are the MBTA service suspensions planned for April

Keller @ Large: What to do about the MBTA's ongoing failures

Keller @ Large: What to do about the MBTA's ongoing failures

Keller @ Large: What to do about the MBTA's ongoing failures

BOSTON - MBTA riders, especially those using the Orange Line, can expect more disruptions in the coming weeks as work continues to improve the slow-moving transit system.

The Orange, Blue, Red, Silver and several Commuter Rail lines will see service suspensions, the MBTA announced Friday. Below is some of what T riders can expect for April. Click here for the complete schedule from the MBTA.

Orange Line April service suspensions

In April, the Orange Line will suspend service between Forest Hills and Ruggles stations on the weekends of April 6-7, April 20-21 and April 27-28 while crews make "critical" repairs to signals and switches.

Free shuttle buses will make stops between Forest Hills and Ruggles. The Commuter Rail will also be free between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay and South Station.

Blue Line April service suspension

The Blue Line will suspend service between Bowdoin and Orient Heights from 8 p.m. to the end of the day from April 9-11. Free shuttle buses will run between Orient Heights and Government Center, which is a four-minute walk from Bowdoin.

The MBTA previously announced that the Blue Line will suspend service between Maverick and Wonderland from April 17-19, and between Airport and Wonderland from April 20-28.

Red Line April Service suspension

Red Line service will be suspended between Broadway and Ashmont on the Ashmont Branch and between Broadway and North Quincy on the Braintree Branch from April 6-7. Free shuttles will run between Broadway and Ashmont/North Quincy, and there will be free fares at Broadway and North Quincy.

Silver Line April service disruption

Silver Line Routes 1, 2, and 3 will operate at the street level starting at 8 p.m. through the end of the day on April 6.

Commuter Rail service suspension

The Kingston, Middleboro and Greenbush Commuter Rail lines will be suspended from 7:30 p.m. on April 5 through April 7. Free shuttle buses will run between South Station and Braintree.

The Haverhill Line will be suspended between Ballardvale and North Station from April 6-7 and April 20-28. Free shuttles will run between Reading and Oak Grove, and between Reading and Anderson/Woburn.

The Newburyport/Rockport Line will be suspended between North Station and Swampscott from April 6-7 and from April 20-28. Shuttle buses will stop between Swampscott, Lynn and North Station.