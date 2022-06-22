MBTA pulls new Orange and Red Line cars out of service again

BOSTON - The MBTA is pulling all new Orange and Red line cars again.

The T said an out-of-service car had a battery failure in the Wellington Yard early Monday morning.

This is at least the sixth time these new trains have been pulled off the tracks.

"With safety being the top priority, the MBTA has decided to keep all of the new Orange Line and Red Line cars out of service while vehicle engineers and technicians work to determine the root cause of the failure and implement whatever corrective actions may be necessary," the MBTA said in a statement Tuesday night. "An update on the status of the cars will be provided as soon as the engineering team completes its work."

The move came on the same day the MBTA scaled back weekday service on the Orange, Red and Blue lines to comply with federal safety regulations to deal with staffing shortages.

The state Senate President and House Speaker put out a join statement Tuesday calling for a legislative hearing on Beacon Hill to take a closer look at the ongoing issues at the MBTA.