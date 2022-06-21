Massachusetts Senate President, House Speaker want hearing on MBTA problems

BOSTON - Massachusetts lawmakers want to take a closer look at the growing problems at the MBTA and they're putting some of the blame on Governor Charlie Baker.

Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano released a joint statement Tuesday saying they want to hold a legislative hearing to review what federal inspectors recently discovered about the T.

The Federal Transit Administration launched a review of the subway system back in April following a series of accidents that led to injuries or death.

The FTA released its review last week and included several directives to immediately address "longstanding issues" with the MBTA's "overall safety program and safety culture."

Among the issues the FTA noted were subway dispatchers working excessively long hours - some even doing 20-hour shifts.

The agency ordered the MBTA to bolster its control center staff, improve track maintenance and ensure that all employee training certifications are up to date, among other things.

This week the T began running fewer trains on the Red, Orange and Blue lines for the summer because it doesn't have enough dispatchers to run the normal train schedule.

"The FTA's findings and the MBTA's subsequent service cuts don't inspire any public confidence in our transit system," Spilka and Mariano said in their statement Tuesday. "Since 2015, at his request, Governor Baker has had control of the MBTA. It has since been the Administration's responsibility to keep up with maintenance and manage an efficient system that customers can rely on."

"Given the FTA's interim findings and alarming directives, there is an increased need to better understand the agency's shortcomings and help restore public confidence. Therefore, we will work with the Joint Committee on Transportation to conduct such a hearing in the coming weeks."

There's has been no comment yet from Baker's office.

