MBTA commuters will see a lot of changes starting Monday

BOSTON -- Commuters will have to deal with big changes on the T starting Monday. The Orange, Red, and Blue lines will all run on Saturday schedules during the week. 

The changes come after a transit inspector's report found the T doesn't have enough staff for its control center. Reducing the number of trains will help the MBTA spread out their dispatchers' schedules, the agency said. 

On average, commuters will have to wait an extra five minutes for their trains. 

Gov. Baker told us it's important that the T take action on the inspectors' recommendations. 

"I think part of what they're going is putting some focus around a series of initiatives that are important that are important to the safety record of the T going forward. And one of the things they said was you need to find or train up some people who have particular skills around dispatch because you need more dispatchers," said Baker. 

Construction is scheduled to begin on the Green line's B branch. Shuttle buses will replace the trains between Kenmore and Boston College for about the next two weeks.

First published on June 19, 2022 / 7:07 PM

