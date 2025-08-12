MBTA to offer late-night weekend service on subways, certain bus routes in Boston area

The MBTA will soon be adding late-night weekend service to subway lines, as well as popular bus routes in the Boston area.

Starting Aug. 24, service will be extended by about an hour on all subway lines, as well as eight frequent bus routes, on Friday and Saturday nights.

Some bus routes will have later service seven nights a week, and certain ferries will also run later, the T said.

Strategically adding service

"We have been able to get to the point where we've improved our system, we've built up the workforce, where we can now strategically add extended service on our subway system," MBTA General Manager Phil Eng told the agency's Board of Directors on Tuesday.

Right now, subway trains make their final stops between midnight and 1 a.m. on the weekends. Eng said extending service at night will help businesses and people who work late.

The MBTA is also going fare-free after 9 p.m. for five consecutive Friday and Saturday nights, starting Sept. 5 through Oct. 4.

"We're doing this within our operational budget," Eng said. "It is super exciting."

Late night MBTA service

The Red, Orange, Blue, Green and Mattapan Lines will all see nearly an hour of extended service on Friday and Saturday nights.

Bus routes 1, 22, 39, 66, 110, SL1, SL3 and SL5 will also run about an hour later on Friday and Saturday nights.

The busy Route 23, 28, 57, 111 and 116 bus lines will have an extra hour of service every night of the week, the MBTA said.

On the water, the Hingham/Hull ferries will run an hour later on Friday evenings. Service is being extended to 10 p.m. on the Charlestown and East Boston ferries on Friday and Saturday evenings.