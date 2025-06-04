MBTA shuts down parts of Green Line for 4 days due to maintenance work

In Boston, parts of the Green Line are now closed through Sunday for routine maintenance work. This includes the B, C, D and E branches.

Good news: the Green Line is getting its tracks together.

Bad news: it's during an inconvenient time for commuters who rely on it every day in the center of Boston.

"It's difficult," said commuter Sam Petri. "I know they have to do it, I'm happy they're upgrading it. It's nice to see that but wish they could plan it a little bit better you know. Just typical Boston always having traffic at the worst time."

All 4 Green Line branches affected

From Wednesday night through Sunday, parts of the Green Line will be closed for maintenance work. The MBTA said it will "ensure that all infrastructure is in peak operating condition, and includes inspections, adjustments, and repairs to keep the system safe and running smoothly."

The suspended area starts at North Station and extends to Babcock Street on the B line.

Kenmore on the C and D lines and Heath Street on the E line. Free shuttle buses will replace trains on all four branches.

"I feel like this happens every other day something goes wrong, what can you do just try to roll with the punches," said Green Line rider Christian Aspelly.

"I just think it's inconvenient because we wanted to come here so we wouldn't be stuck in traffic and now we're going to be stuck here longer than we would be in traffic anyways," said Green Line rider Abby Moynihan.

Instead, riders can use the Orange Line between Back Bay and North Station and take shuttle buses for service elsewhere.

More service disruptions are coming this month. Next up will be parts of the Blue Line between Bowdoin and Orient Heights on Friday June 7th.