MBTA plans to use cameras to crack down on bus lane parking violations

MBTA plans to crack down on bus lane violations with cameras

MBTA plans to crack down on bus lane violations with cameras

MBTA plans to crack down on bus lane violations with cameras

The MBTA is trying to crack down on people parking in bus lanes, and it could soon come in the form of traffic cameras and fines.

"Every single time, every single time, without a doubt," said Vic Saye, a bus rider talking about people parking in bus lanes. "It creates a hazard for bus drivers. They have to maneuver really quickly and sometimes it can be dangerous."

"I just got off the bus now, and so many times the bus had to switch lanes or drive around because there was a car parked sitting there in a bus lane," added fellow bus rider Kyle Shifrin.

Fines up to $125

In January, legislators passed a law allowing the MBTA to use cameras to ticket people who park in the bus lanes. It's $25 to $125 dollars if it's in a lane, and $100 if it's at a stop.

"Access to bus stops is critically important for riders with mobility disabilities and visual impairments," explained MBTA Director of Transit Priority Alexandra Hallowell.

At a city meeting, Hallowell and other MBTA officials carved out a plan by saying the cameras would be on buses and fixed at stops and plazas. After a public comment period in June, they hope to have a final regulations adopted by July or August.

"Because there are cars in this lane, sometimes you can't see pedestrians crossing," said Saye.

Once enforcement begins, there will be a 60-day education period where fines will not occur, but after that you should follow the rules or you may be fined.