The MBTA is hiring, but employees say morale is lower than ever

BOSTON - The MBTA is hiring. But some employees say the agency will face big challenges getting those jobs filled.

"The morale is really low. It's always been low. People are just trying to get out of there," said one worker who spoke with WBZ on the condition of anonymity.

"We get spit on, we get attacked, and even when you're attacked, you don't have anybody to stand behind you," said the bus driver. "I would show up for work at 4 in the morning, work till 11, have a 3-hour break, then go back to work, and off at 4:00 p.m."

Employees tell WBZ they feel stressed and unappreciated as Phillip Eng, the new general manager of the embattled MBTA put out a plea for people to apply for jobs during his introductory news conference Monday. "I invite you to join us. For this is a once in a lifetime generational opportunity," he said. "Public service is so rewarding. We want you as part of the MBTA family."

A check of Massachusetts' CTHRU payroll transparency website shows the number of employees dropped from 2023 to 2022. There are 843 fewer positions this year.

"These are great jobs," said Governor Maura Healey at Monday's news conference with Eng. "Morale is down though. This is a time of a lot of challenge."

"That's a very fair assessment actually. It's been low for a while," the MBTA bus driver told WBZ. "People are working overtime like crazy, because there's nobody to fill those positions. They cannot fill those positions."

The agency's website showed postings for 68 job descriptions Tuesday, and a $4,500 sign-on bonus for bus drivers.

But the plea comes at a time when problems persist at the T. Complaints range from slow zones to inconvenient delays, and in some cases tragic accidents.

The next MBTA Job Fair is scheduled for March 30th from 10:00am until 4:00pm at Northeastern University's John D. O'Bryant African American Institute, at 40 Leon St. in Boston.