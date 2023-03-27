Former Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng named new MBTA general manager

BOSTON - Governor Maura Healey named the new general manager of the MBTA on Monday.

Former Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng was announced as Healey's pick for the role.

Eng led the LIRR, Long Island's commuter rail, from 2018 to early 2022 before he retired.

He was born and raised on Long Island and lives there with his wife, their two sons and twin daughters.

Former MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak left in January after serving for four years. Jeff Gonneville is currently the acting general manager.

"Phil Eng is the proven leader the MBTA needs to improve safety and reliability across the system and restore the public's trust," Healey said in a statement. "He understands that a functioning transportation system is essential to a functioning economy, and he has a track record of taking the reins of struggling public transit systems and dramatically improving service. He also takes a collaborative approach to his work and maintains open lines of communication with customers, workers, businesses, local officials and communities."