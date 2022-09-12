Watch CBS News
Ferry service from East Boston to Long Wharf is back

BOSTON - East Boston commuters now have a new way to get downtown.

The MBTA is once again offering ferry service from the Lewis Mall to Long Wharf. A trip costs the same as subway fare.

The boats last ran in the spring temporarily while the Blue Line was suspended for tunnel maintenance. The T said 1,750 riders a day took advantage of the ferry service, leading the Legislature to fund a new pilot program.

Ferry service will run until November 30, and then resume for the spring on March 1, 2023. Each trip takes about 10 minutes.

