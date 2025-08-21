MBTA to crack down on fare evasion around Boston starting in September

The MBTA announced that it will begin cracking down on fare evasion starting in September.

Specially trained MBTA employees called the "fare engagement representatives" will be located on trains and at T stations throughout service areas to make sure that fares are being paid.

"It's pretty common, I think even the Commuter Rail has the kind of situation where you just get on and sometimes they check and sometimes they didn't," said rider James Rodriguez.

"Our riders deserve a safe and reliable mass transportation system that is available for them when they need it. With strong support, we are making significant progress, but to sustain it, we owe it to our riders and the public at large to do our part and collect all appropriate fare revenue," MBTA general manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in a statement.

The company said that the staff members will begin by giving riders an official warning if they haven't paid their fare. This requires a rider to give a form of physical or verbal identification. They will then be issued a formal written warning. After that, citations will be issued, starting at $50.

"If a rider refuses to cooperate with MBTA personnel, provide identification, or provide their contact information, they may be asked to exit the station at that time," The MBTA said in a press release.

Citations can also be issued if someone is using another person's reduced fare card. However, if someone thinks they were unfairly given a citation, they can appeal here.

Riders can pay for the train and buses with their phone, a contactless card, cash, a ticket, or a CharlieCard.

"I've never gotten off a train before and actually had to present a ticket to get out of the station," said rider Joe Forebush. "That's the first time that's happened for me. It was a moment of, oh no, do I have it? And then I was fine."

MBTA fare checks

The MBTA said that the representatives will be placed throughout the system based on rider patterns so that they can "avoid a disproportionate presence in any one community." They will be wearing a distinctive blue shirt with a yellow MBTA identifier on it and khaki pants. All representatives will have access to Google Translate or speak another language. They have also received training on accessibility, de-escalation, youth engagement, and more.

The team members were first introduced in October of 2024 to answer questions and visually check if fares were being paid.

Program rolls out Sept. 8

The program will officially roll out on September 8. Future advancements of the program will see the staff on buses, Green Line and Mattapan trolleys. For more information about fare checks, click here.

"Obviously, for us it's really important that whatever is done is done equitably, that it's done in a non-discriminatory way," said Caitlin Allen-Connelly of TransitMatters. She said fare enforcement is an essential step in the right direction, especially as the region prepares for the World Cup next year.

"Right now, we're in a system where you have a Charlie Card, the Charlie Cards can't be used for the tap and pay," said Allen-Connelly. "And so people have different methods of passes for the T and different ways of paying. And once we integrate that all together, it'll be a lot easier."