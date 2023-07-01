Watch CBS News
Local News

Falling debris from ceiling narrowly misses MBTA rider at Downtown Crossing

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Falling piece of concrete narrowly misses MBTA rider at Downtown Crossing
Falling piece of concrete narrowly misses MBTA rider at Downtown Crossing 00:40

BOSTON - Video released on Friday shows another hazard at an MBTA station.

On surveillance footage from Downtown Crossing Monday night, a chunk of concrete falls from the ceiling and lands just inches away from where a passenger was standing.

After nearly 10 minutes, an MBTA employee comes to take a look. He appears to call another employee who takes some photos of the damage. 

The MBTA says the area was later blocked off and repairs were made overnight.

Within the last year at Harvard Station, an old utility box fell on a passenger and a falling ceiling panel narrowly missed another woman.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 11:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.