Video shows ceiling panel fall near riders at Harvard MBTA station

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE - New video shows the moment a ceiling panel fell at the Harvard MBTA station on Wednesday. It fell near riders who just got off a Red Line train.

One woman stopped just in time as it crashed down in front of her as she was walking toward the stairs.

Harvard ceiling collapse
Video shows ceiling panel falling near riders at Harvard MBTA station MBTA

The panels, which are suspended from the ceiling, were installed in 1980 and are used for "aesthetics and soundproofing" according to the MBTA. 

They are made of aluminum with an insulated backing. The panels weigh five pounds, but the one that fell was approximately 25 pounds due to moisture buildup. 

"Preliminary observations are that the panel failed because of corrosion," said interim MBTA General Manager Jeffrey Gonneville.

The MBTA removed any other panels that posed an immediate safety concern.

"I am extremely thankful and relieved that there were no injuries as a result of this accident," Gonneville said. 

First published on March 3, 2023 / 4:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

