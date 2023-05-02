MBTA identifies cause of falling utility box incident that injured rider at Harvard station

CAMBRIDGE - Inspections are taking place at all MBTA stations Tuesday after a utility box fell and injured a rider in Cambridge.

The T has confirmed that corrosion on support straps that secured the box to a column caused the incident. A supporting brace hit a woman on the Red Line inbound platform of the Harvard station Monday afternoon, resulting in minor injuries.

A piece of metal fell and hit a person at the Harvard MBTA Station in Cambridge CBS Boston

New MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng ordered inspections at every station "for the presence of these boxes and the condition of the support straps to ensure that they do not pose any hazard," the T said. The inspections were expected to finish on Tuesday but the T said it's believed the boxes are only at Red Line stations.

The area where the utility box fell at Harvard has been blocked off with yellow caution tape. Red Line riders had their eyes to the ceiling during their Tuesday morning commute.

"I'm hoping that doesn't fall on me," commuter Jeff Peters said.

At the station in early March, a ceiling panel fell, nearly hitting a woman after she got off a Red Line train.

"It kind of feels unsafe. I wish there was better infrastructure down here," commuter Peyton Williams said. "I think people come down here to go to work so they expect to get there safely and on time."