MBTA bus drivers facing threats, assaults when working in Boston

BOSTON - The MBTA says two more bus drivers have faced threats during their routes in Boston.

6/19 6PM several male juveniles acting disorderly on an #MBTA bus South Bay. Operator requested they cease their actions. One of the juv male shot the operator w/a BB pellet gun/group fled.TPD offs located group at Andrew Sq T. arrested juv responsible. Operator declined medical — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 20, 2023

In one case, transit police say a passenger yelled at the driver and then punched the window at Nubian Square. In a second incident, several teens shot a driver with BB guns and then ran away.

The assaults are the latest in a trend of attacks on MBTA drivers. In the first three months of 2023, 18 assaults on drivers were reported. Last week, another driver was shot at with pellets in Mattapan. In May, a driver was punched over an argument over a bike. In March, a man allegedly smashed the window of an MBTA bus after the driver honked at him.

A passenger yelled at an MBTA driver and then punched the window at Nubian Square. MBTA

Carmen's Union Local 589 President Jim Evers said, "It's basically every, single day our operators are being violently or verbally attacked."

The MBTA has said it takes the assaults seriously and is committed to supporting workers.