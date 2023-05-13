MBTA bus driver punched in argument over bike, police say

Keller @ Large: How can the MBTA get back on track?

CHELSEA - An MBTA bus driver was assaulted following an argument with a rider over a bicycle Friday night in Chelsea, police said.

Transit police said a man boarded the Route 111 bus from the back door with his bicycle at about 9 p.m. by Washington and Cary streets. The driver then asked him to follow the rules and mount the bike to the front of the bus.

"This simple request apparently angered the male as he argued with the operator and then closed fisted struck the operator on the side of his face and fled off the bus," Transit Police said.

The bus driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Transit police said they won't tolerate assaults on T employees, and are currently working to find the person responsible.