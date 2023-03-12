Man smashes MBTA bus window after driver honks at him

BOSTON – A man is facing charges after he allegedly smashed an MBTA bus window after the driver honked at him.

It happened Saturday around 11 a.m. near Broadway Station.

Transit Police said the bus driver couldn't pull into the bus stop because a vehicle was illegally parked there.

Damage to an MBTA bus. MBTA Transit Police

The bus driver beeped, which prompted a 40-year-old man to get out of the vehicle, walk up to the bus and hit the window. The impact caused a spider web crack.

Police said the man will be summonsed to court on a charge of malicious damage.