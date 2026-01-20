Maura Healey announces reelection campaign for Massachusetts governor, says she'll "stand up to Donald Trump"

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced Tuesday that she's running for reelection.

The first-term Democrat said in her campaign launch video that she's running again "to lower costs, make life better and stand up to Donald Trump." Healey has been a sharp critic of the president's immigration enforcement policies and the administration's threats to cut SNAP benefits.

"These are tough times," Healey said. "Donald Trump is making everything worse."

In the announcement video, Healey said she's been fighting to lower energy bills, build more homes and fix the MBTA.

A Morning Consult poll from the fall found that Healey was one of the Top 10 most popular governors in the country, with an approval rating of 59% and a disapproval rating of 29%.

The reelection announcement comes as no surprise, as Healey said last February that she was planning to run for a second term. Her willingness to criticize the president on national TV had some speculating that she might consider a bid for the White House.

Healey is unopposed so far in the Democratic primary. On the Republican side, Mike Kennealy, Brian Shortsleeve and Mike Minogue are vying to challenge her.

Kennealy, who served as housing and economic development secretary under former Gov. Charlie Baker, says Healey is to blame for high energy costs and other policies that are making the state unaffordable. A recent poll found that one in three Massachusetts voters are considering moving due to the cost of living.

"The window to the American Dream is closing in our Commonwealth and it's Maura Healey who is closing it," Kennealy said in a statement Tuesday.

Healey is the first woman to be elected governor of Massachusetts, and is one of two openly lesbian governors in the country.