New transmission line will lower electric bills in Massachusetts, Healey says. Here's how much you could save.

A new transmission line carrying power from Canada to New England will lower electricity bills in Massachusetts, Gov. Maura Healey says.

The New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line, which will bring hydroelectricity from Quebec to the region, is set to provide Massachusetts with about 20% of its overall electricity, the governor said. It will be finished by the end of 2025 after years of legal battles in Maine that delayed construction.

"This transmission line will deliver affordable, stable power from our partners in Canada to our residents and businesses," Healey said in a statement. "More energy means lower costs."

The governor says it will deliver $3 billion in benefits and savings overall, and part of that involves bringing utility bills down by $50 million per year.

As a result, the average electric customer in Massachusetts will save between $18 to $20 per year over the term of the 20-year contract.

That breaks down to savings of about $1.52 per month for Eversource and National Grid residential customers, and $1.63 a month for Unitil customers.

High utility costs have been a contentious political issue in Massachusetts in recent years. In September, Republican candidate for governor Mike Kennealy said he blamed Healey's "failed energy agenda" for a proposed Eversource rate hike.

Last month, Healey directed the Department of Public Utilities to conduct a detailed review of every line item on consumer utility bills to make sure all charges are justified. Some residents have also been trying to get signatures for ballot question initiatives that would reduce energy prices.