Massachusetts can't cover SNAP benefits shortfall if funding stops amid government shutdown, Healey says

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey says "there's no way" the state can cover a food stamp shortfall if federal funds for SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] are frozen amid the government shutdown.

"As of the end of next week, SNAP benefits are going to be frozen, they go away," Healey told reporters on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture sent a letter to state agencies earlier this month saying that if the government shutdown continues, there will be "insufficient funds" to cover full SNAP benefits for November. It's not clear yet if the USDA might use contingency funds to bridge the gap.

Healey said state funding "can't begin to match" what Washington, D.C. sends for food stamps.

"The federal government provides about $240 million a month in SNAP benefits to Massachusetts residents. There's no way that the state can make up for that," the governor said. "Which is why I urge, along with governors everywhere, the president to do the right thing and unfreeze SNAP, feed our families, even during this shutdown."

Healey said she's meeting with her anti-hunger task force to figure out next steps before November.

"We're currently evaluating what we can do. Obviously it's a time to give as much as you can to our food pantries who do a wonderful job," she said.

More than 1 million Massachusetts residents currently receive SNAP benefits. A report this year from the Greater Boston Food Bank found that one in three residents faced food insecurity in 2024, and said the problem could only get worse amid federal funding concerns.