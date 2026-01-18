Watch CBS News
CBS News poll finds more Americans say ICE being too tough; Republicans feel protesters have gone too far

By
Anthony Salvanto
Anthony Salvanto
CBS News Director of Elections and Surveys
Anthony Salvanto, Ph.D., is CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys. He oversees the CBS News Poll and all surveys across topics and heads the CBS News Decision Desk that estimates outcomes on election nights
Anthony Salvanto,
Jennifer De Pinto, Fred Backus,
Kabir Khanna
Kabir Khanna
Director, Election Analytics & Technical Systems
Kabir Khanna, Ph.D., is Director, Election Analytics & Technical Systems at CBS News. He analyzes elections and public opinion through survey research and data science tools. On election nights, he manages the team of experts responsible for projecting winners at the network Data Desk.
Kabir Khanna

More Americans now describe ICE's operations as too tough when stopping and detaining people, and there's a growing view that President Trump's deportation program is targeting more people than just dangerous criminals. 

Meanwhile, Republicans overwhelmingly feel the protesters have gone too far.

In the wake of events in Minneapolis, overall support for the deportation program — which has roughly divided the nation for months — has dipped even as it continues to draw strong backing from Republicans and especially strong backing from MAGA. 

And in sum, the public expresses a difference between how they see the goals of the deportation program and how it's being carried out. 

ice-too-tough.png
protests-by-party.png

There are shifting perceptions of who is being targeted by the program. Americans are increasingly likely to say the administration isn't prioritizing dangerous criminals, and most think the administration is trying to deport more people than they thought it would.

prioritize-criminals.png

So, as Americans look overall, a slight majority feel ICE is making the communities where it is conducting operations less safe, many more than feel it's improving safety.

ice-safe-less-safe.png

Over the course of the term, overall approval of the deportation program started net positively, became more divided over the summer, and then hovered near that division for months. In the wake of events in Minneapolis, it dropped to its lowest overall mark of the term.

trump-deport-program.png
trump-deport-program-by-pty.png

More people like what they believe the program's goals are than like the approach being taken. The former is mixed, while the latter is negative.

trump-deport-goals-approach.png

Overall, Mr. Trump's approval on handling immigration has also ticked down to its lowest point of his second term, though it continues to outpace his approval on the economy and inflation. 

Views on the shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis hew closely to party lines. Republicans tend to call it justified, while Democrats and independents say it was not. Most also say that they don't believe the administration's response to it has been fair.

Non-MAGA Republicans are less inclined than MAGA to call the shooting justified.

shooting-justified.png

Thinking about what should be next for ICE, the recent events in Minneapolis appear to have at least partially reinforced preexisting views about the deportation program. Democrats say recent events mean ICE operations in the U.S. should be decreased, though they already opposed the program. Republicans either say it means operations should be increased or kept the same; they've long favored the program.

ice-increase-decrease.png

Looking overseas to Greenland and Iran

Looking overseas, with widespread opposition to the prospect of military action in Greenland or Iran, a majority of Americans appear pessimistic about what Mr. Trump's policies might bring in terms of peace and stability in 2026.

trump-peace.png

Most Americans think the U.S. does have strategic interests in Iran, but they are more divided on whether or not it has moral responsibilities there. 

Most don't think the U.S. has effective plans for military action there, and two-thirds feel it would be a long and costly involvement. Those sentiments are closely connected to opposition to the idea of force.

iran-mil-action.png
iran-mil-action-by-party.png
potential-action-against-iran.png

The idea of using military force to take Greenland faces overwhelming opposition across party lines, including most MAGA Republicans, who say they would disapprove. For context, they have largely backed the president after he has taken military actions, including in Venezuela and the strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities last year.

buy-greenland.png
military-force-greenland.png

Whether they support military action in Greenland and Iran or not, most Republicans do think Mr. Trump has made the U.S. position in the world stronger.

greenland-by-force-by-pty.png

What do Americans think would happen if the U.S. took Greenland by force?

Some think taking Greenland would constitute a show of force to Russia and China, and just over half think it would provide access to needed natural resources. But large majorities also think it would cause the U.S. to leave the NATO alliance and create instability in the world. 

Views about the latter two implications are very closely associated with opposition to the idea.

happen-if-take-greenland-by-force.png

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,523 U.S. adults interviewed between January 14-16, 2026. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to gender, age, race, and education, based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as 2024 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±2.3 points.

Toplines

CBS News Poll — Jan. 14-16, 2026
© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

