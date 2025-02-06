New housing plan hopes to add 222,000 units in Massachusetts over next decade, governor says

New housing policy aims to create more than 200,000 new units by 2035 in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Governor Maura Healey unveiled her plan to ease the housing crisis at the State House Thursday, calling for 222,000 new housing units to be built in Massachusetts within the next decade.

"True statewide housing plan"

"For the first time, Massachusetts has a true statewide housing plan - a home for all," she said. "Building these housing units are going to help us bring down costs and keep our economy competitive."

WBZ-TV spoke to the CEO of Boston Pads, Demetrios Salpoglou, the largest rental and real estate database in the city.

"I think it's a great first step," he told reporter Tiffany Chan. "I think any and all supply is good whether that's affordable or all the way to luxury."

Governor Healey said many of her housing initiatives are already in place - like the MBTA Communities Law, which requires cities and towns within a half mile of public transit to zone for more multifamily housing.

She also legalized "accessory dwelling units," also known as ADUs or tiny homes to be built on single-family-zoned property - allowing homeowners to rent them out.

"That alone is going to have the impact of unlocking 10,000 housing units," Governor Healey said.

Hard to find housing

Dimitri Petrosian is a broker for Elevated Realty who's been on the market for a single-family home for two years.

"To find enough space and enough room for someone with two kids, a dog and family that comes in from out of state - it's been extremely difficult," he said.

The lack of inventory coupled with sky-high prices continues to be an obstacle for renters hoping to become homeowners.

"Unless you want to spend $2 million bucks or find something that needs a lot of work, with the cost of construction, it's very hard to find something that checks all the boxes," Petrosian explained.

The problem took years to develop and the solution, Governor Healey said, is going to take time.

"We've got to unlock more housing. It's a tough challenge, but I know we're up to it," Healey said.

She added that more initiatives to her housing plan will be added in coming weeks.