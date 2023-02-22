Matthew Slater explains why he's returning to Patriots for 16th season

BOSTON -- When Matthew Slater spoke at the podium after a Week 18 loss in Buffalo, he looked and sounded like a man ready to walk away from football for good. Just six weeks later, though, Slater was back in the fold, re-upping for his 16th season with the Patriots.

Slater may have the most unique role in the NFL, working solely on special teams at practice and on Sundays, while serving a critical leadership role. The 37-year-old -- who will turn 38 before the Patriots' Week 1 game -- spoke with the Patriots' in-house media team about why he's returning and what his role will be.

"My role on this football team goes beyond what happens on the field. It's about just being there for my teammates, helping them become the best version of themselves," Slater said in a video interview. "I really feel like that's a big part of my calling at this point in my career."

A message from the captain 🫡 pic.twitter.com/VekjQZqw5O — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 22, 2023

Slater expounded on that thought in an interview with Patriots.com.

"I do believe that my role at this point is not just about covering kicks, blocking for returners. I think it's about fostering culture, building relationships and pouring into young men," Slater said. "You can do that in other capacities but the way you do that as a player is very different. The way you're able to connect with guys is very different. That's something I still have a lot of passion for and that's something I certainly wasn't ready to walk away from. That factored in huge into the decision because I feel like there are certain things you can do as a player that you can't do as an administrator or as a staff member. Things I felt like were unfinished in terms of relationships and culture so that definitely factored in."

Slater had said earlier this offseason that he'd be open to working with the Patriots in some capacity after he's done playing, but that statement indicates that he believes his best way of having an impact on the team is to remain a player suiting up on Sundays.

Despite Slater's presence, the Patriots' special teams were a weakness last year, highlighted by the kickoff unit allowing three returns for touchdowns. Two of those came in Week 18 against Buffalo.

Slater admitted that he might have had to deal with that being his last game, but he's happy he's getting a chance to write a different final chapter.

"As much as I didn't want that to be the last chapter to my story, I had to accept that it possibly was going to be," he told Patriots.com. "That would have been a hard pill to swallow so I'm glad that it's not and I'm hopeful that I can end things on my own terms. That's certainly my prayer so we'll see how it goes."