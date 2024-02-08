Matthew Poitras' rookie season ends early due to shoulder stabilization surgery

BOSTON -- The promising rookie campaign of Bruins forward Matthew Poitras has been cut short.

Poitras underwent a shoulder stabilization procedure on Wednesday, a surgery that requires an expected five months of recovery.

The 19-year-old last played on Jan. 25, missing the Bruins' final game before the All-Star break and missing their first game coming out of the break on Tuesday.

"Matt has been an important part of our team's success thus far, and he will be missed," general manager Don Sweeney said. "Our medical staff made the recommendation for Matt to proceed with the surgery rather than continue playing with an unstable shoulder and risking further damage. Everyone involved supported the decision as to do what was best for him at this time. Matt is just starting his Bruins career and is a key part of our future."

Poitras, a second-round pick in 2022, earned a spot on the roster in training camp in the preseason, and he secured his spot on the team for the full season after scoring three goals and tallying a pair of assists in his first 10 games. That ensured that he wouldn't be sent back to juniors and would instead be remaining in the NHL.

Poitras did take one break from the Bruins, though, as the team allowed him to play in the World Junior Championships in December, where he had two goals and two assists in five games for Canada.

For the Bruins, Poitras played in 33 games, scoring five goals with 10 assists, though he went without a point in his last five games played.