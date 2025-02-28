Bruins lose Matt Poitras to injury after scary hit into Islanders bench

The Boston Bruins not only lost a fifth straight game Thursday night, but the team also lost young forward Matt Poitras to a scary injury. Poitras left Boston's 2-1 loss to the Islanders after he was slammed into the New York bench late in the second period.

Some unfortunate timing on Brock Nelson's hit on Poitras made the injury a lot more severe than it should have been. Nelson hit Poitras as the B's forward was skating by the Islanders bench, and right after backup goalie Jakub Skarek had opened the door for a line change.

Had Poitras simply been hit into the boards, he may not have sustained an injury. But his leg ended up hitting the corner of the opening of the New York bench, causing the 20-year-old to double over in pain. Poitras needed assistance from the Boston training staff to make his way to the Bruins dressing room, and did not return to the game.

The Bruins announced that Poitras had suffered a lower-body injury during the game, and interim coach Joe Sacco did not have an update on Poitras' condition following the loss. Nelson was assessed with an interference penalty on the play.

Though the Bruins didn't think Skarek had any malicious intent when he opened the door, David Patrnak said the netminder should have been more mindful of the action on the ice in front of him.

"It's unfortunate, you know? As a player, you make sure that the door is always closed," Pastrnak told reporters after the loss. "You don't want to see that, and you definitely don't want to see a guy pushing around the doors. So, hopefully, Matty is going to be alright."

Poitras has scored one goal to go with 10 assists in his 29 games for Boston this season.

Injuries piling up for Boston Bruins

Poitras' injury comes one game after the Bruins also lost forward Trent Frederic to a lower-body injury in an overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. Frederic is considered week to week, but could still be traded by Boston at next week's NHL trade deadline.

The Bruins are also without top defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who is sidelined after suffering a shoulder injury and infection during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

With Thursday night's loss, the Bruins are now 27-25-8 with 62 points on the season and sit four points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. The New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators also have 62 points on the year, but have two games in hand on Boston.

The Bruins are next in action Saturday afternoon when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins.