Charlie McAvoy hospitalized with "significant" shoulder injury and infection, Boston Bruins say

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy suffered a "significant" shoulder injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off and remains hospitalized with an infection, the team said.

The Bruins released an update on McAvoy's condition Wednesday.

Charlie McAvoy injury

According to the team, McAvoy suffered an injury to the AC joint on his right shoulder during Team USA's round-robin game against Finland on February 13 in Montreal.

When the team returned to Boston for the next stage of the tournament, McAvoy began experiencing increased pain. McAvoy underwent x-rays, MRIs and bloodwork under the supervision of the Bruins' medical staff, and was diagnosed with an infection in his right shoulder.

The Bruins said McAvoy also has a "significant injury" to the AC joint.

Charlie McAvoy hospitalized

After being admitted to the hospital Sunday night, McAvoy underwent an irrigation and debridement procedure.

According to the Bruins, McAvoy remains hospitalized and is being treated with IV antibiotics. The team says McAvoy's condition is improving.

McAvoy will not play Thursday in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game as Team USA plays Canada at TD Garden. It's unclear if McAvoy will miss time when the NHL season resumes.

Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan, who is McAvoy's father-in-law, spoke about the defenseman's injury during his Tuesday press conference.

"I'm disappointed for him because first and foremost he's a great kid and he's a terrific hockey player. Under all the circumstances he's in good spirits. I know he's obviously disappointed he won't be able to play for a championship," Sullivan said.

Team USA and Canada play for the title Thursday at 8 p.m. in Boston.