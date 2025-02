Are Boston Bruins going to sell at NHL Trade Deadline? With injuries to top defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm, it sounds like the Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney are open to sell at the NHL's Trade Deadline. WBZ's Nick Giovanni chats with Bruins radio analyst Bob Beers about the team's approach ahead of March 7 and what it means for captain Brad Marchand. The two also discusses success of the 4 Nations Face Off.