Watch CBS News
Local News

Matt Damon, Casey Affleck promote "The Instigators" by pretending to rob a Dunkin' in ad

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck talk new film "The Instigators" which takes place in Boston
Matt Damon and Casey Affleck talk new film "The Instigators" which takes place in Boston 07:18

BOSTON - An attempted Damon and Affleck heist doesn't go as planned in a new commercial to promote "The Instigators" movie that was shot in Boston.

"We got good news and bad news. The good news is your shift's over. The bad news is you're being robbed," Casey Affleck tells a Dunkin' cashier while threateningly pointing his paper bag-covered hand at him. "You ever been robbed before? This is what it looks like."

Affleck and Matt Damon's scheme is not clever enough to fool the donut chain employee, however.

‘Another Failed Heist’ starring Matt Damon & Casey Affleck by Dunkin' on YouTube

"I can see your hand, Einstein," the worker says. "Two instigators here, huh?"

With their "robbery" foiled, the Cambridge natives settle for Boston Kreme and strawberry frosted donuts, and a "large regulah" coffee. They tell the cashier to put the donuts in the same paper bags they used over their hands because it's "better for the environment."

"The Instigators" was filmed in Boston

"The Instigators" had a limited run in theaters before moving to Apple TV streaming last week. It's about two thieves who go on the run with help from a therapist after a robbery goes wrong.

The movie was filmed in several Boston area locations, including a firehouse in the North End, City Hall Plaza, Quincy and a chase scene on the Mass. Ave. bridge.

"The Instigators" is a production of Ben Affleck and Damon's filmmaking company Artists Equity, which has a goal of sharing profits more equitably with content creators and crew members on the project.

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.