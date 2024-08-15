Matt Damon, Casey Affleck promote "The Instigators" by pretending to rob a Dunkin' in ad

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck talk new film "The Instigators" which takes place in Boston

BOSTON - An attempted Damon and Affleck heist doesn't go as planned in a new commercial to promote "The Instigators" movie that was shot in Boston.

"We got good news and bad news. The good news is your shift's over. The bad news is you're being robbed," Casey Affleck tells a Dunkin' cashier while threateningly pointing his paper bag-covered hand at him. "You ever been robbed before? This is what it looks like."

Affleck and Matt Damon's scheme is not clever enough to fool the donut chain employee, however.

"I can see your hand, Einstein," the worker says. "Two instigators here, huh?"

With their "robbery" foiled, the Cambridge natives settle for Boston Kreme and strawberry frosted donuts, and a "large regulah" coffee. They tell the cashier to put the donuts in the same paper bags they used over their hands because it's "better for the environment."

"The Instigators" was filmed in Boston

"The Instigators" had a limited run in theaters before moving to Apple TV streaming last week. It's about two thieves who go on the run with help from a therapist after a robbery goes wrong.

The movie was filmed in several Boston area locations, including a firehouse in the North End, City Hall Plaza, Quincy and a chase scene on the Mass. Ave. bridge.

"The Instigators" is a production of Ben Affleck and Damon's filmmaking company Artists Equity, which has a goal of sharing profits more equitably with content creators and crew members on the project.