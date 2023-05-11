Watch CBS News
Matt Damon, Casey Affleck spotted filming "The Instigators" movie in Quincy

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck spotted filming "The Instigators" in Quincy
QUINCY - The Damon-Affleck production in Massachusetts isn't done filming yet.

SkyEye spotted Matt Damon and Casey Affleck shooting scenes for "The Instigator" by the Squantum Yacht Club. Affleck was wearing the same green "Dartmouth" sweatshirt from scenes filmed in March around Boston. 

Casey Affleck and Matt Damon filming in Quincy CBS Boston

The movie is about two thieves who go on the run with help from a therapist after a robbery goes wrong. It's being made by Damon and Ben Affleck's production company Artists Equity, which recently released its first movie - "Air."

Other filming locations have included City Hall Plaza, the North End and the Mass Ave. Bridge

