Matt Damon, Casey Affleck spotted filming new movie 'The Instigators' in Boston

BOSTON - Hollywood came to Boston on Wednesday, as hometown celebrities Matt Damon and Casey Affleck were spotted around the city filming scenes for their new movie "The Instigators."

The pair first paid a visit to a Boston firehouse on Cambridge Street, where fake snow was brought in for the set. There were smiles all around as Damon and Affleck posed for a photo with firefighters.

A firehouse on Cambridge Street in Boston poses with Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Boston Fire

Later in the day filming is set to get underway at Bova's Bakery in the North End. The nearly 100-year-old shop is typically open 24/7, but they've closed down for the week for the shoot.

"I was a little nervous because I didn't want to deprive my customers because we've never shut down before," Ralph Bova, one of the owners, told WBZ-TV on Sunday. "But it sounds like a great movie and hopefully my customers will understand."

The movie is being made by Damon and Ben Affleck's production company Artists Equity. According to Deadline, it's about two thieves who go on the run with help from a therapist after a robbery goes bad.

Damon and Affleck's company just released their first movie called "Air," which tells the story of Nike building a shoe brand around Michael Jordan.