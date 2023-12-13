Matt Damon, dressed as a firefighter, meets the mayor at Boston City Hall

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck spotted filming "The Instigators" in Quincy

BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu met Boston's newest (pretend) firefighter this week - actor Matt Damon.

"Welcoming our newest BFD recruit to City Hall," Wu posted to Instagram, sharing a photo of herself shaking hands with the Cambridge native, who was dressed like a firefighter.

Wu's office tells WBZ-TV she had a "brief, casual meeting" in her office Tuesday with Damon as he filmed "The Instigators" on City Hall Plaza.

Mayor Michelle Wu meets Matt Damon in her City Hall office. City of Boston

The movie that also stars Casey Affleck has been filming in various locations around Boston for the past year. Made by Damon and Ben Affleck's production company, the movie is about two thieves who go on the run with help from their therapist after a robbery gone bad.

Damon and Affleck were spotted filming at a Boston firehouse on Cambridge Street back in March.

"You had to pretend Matt Damon and Casey Affleck aren't in your firehouse taking your gear," Boston firefighter Paul Blaikie told WBZ-TV. "But it was interesting to stand by and watch them walking around and stuff."

Also in March, filming for the movie shut down Bova's Bakery for a whole week. Damon and Affleck's company covered all expenses, including staff pay, at the nearly 100-year-old North End shop.

"Air," the first movie from the production company called Artists Equity that tells the story of Nike building a shoe brand around Michael Jordan, is nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes. Damon scored a best actor nomination for his portrayal of basketball talent scout Sonny Vaccaro.