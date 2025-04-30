Massachusetts youth baseball leagues losing umpires due to harassment

Umpires play a vital role in the game of baseball, but youth leagues across Massachusetts are dealing with fewer people who want to take up the job.

Dorsan Delisle is the Umpire Director for Bellingham Youth Baseball, overseeing about 400 athletes and more than 20 games a week at Tuttle Field.

Delisle said when they don't have an umpire, "We can't have a game. You end up with people who are not as experienced."

Challenges for umpires

Experienced umpires are dwindling with each season and age is not the only reason why.

"I think the biggest challenge with that is a lot of the umpires who have been doing this for a while now are kind of getting a little tired with dealing with parents who are harassing them," Delisle said.

Delisle said that harassment includes parents yelling at umpires and coaches challenging them on the field.

"Some parents following umpires to their cars afterwards, having to be escorted off the premises," Delisle said. "Things along those lines. It's a little of out control."

The unruly behavior is making youth umpire prospects in Bellingham think twice about stepping behind the plate. "Some people don't like to be yelled at and screamed at," a young umpire said.

The unsportsmanlike behavior is taking the fun away from the sport, Delisle says. "The most important thing is that the kids are out here having a good time," he said.

Changing the narrative, he adds, could be the best solution to the shortage.

"Helping the coaches and the parents to understand that this is a game for kids by kids, and we have to remember that," Delisle said.