Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels in last week

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

COVID-19 levels increase in Eastern Massachusetts wastewater
COVID-19 levels increase in Eastern Massachusetts wastewater 00:26

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent uptick in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state.

According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.

north-graph.jpg
COVID wastewater data for cities and towns north of Boston.   Massachusetts Water Resources Authority

Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.

south-graph.jpg
A look at COVID wastewater data for areas south of Boston. Massachusetts Water Resources Authority

Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.  

The amount of COVID in wastewater can often be used as an early warning sign for possible surges since many people are either not testing or taking at-home tests and not reporting. 

First published on September 29, 2022 / 1:58 PM

