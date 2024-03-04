Massachusetts Secretary of State expects "good" voter turnout on Super Tuesday

BOSTON - Massachusetts is one of 15 states that will vote on Super Tuesday, and it could be a busy Primary Day.

"We are optimistic for a reasonably good turnout," Secretary of State Bill Galvin said at a news conference Monday.

There are more than 4.9 million registered voters in Massachusetts and more than 484,000 of them have already voted. According to Galvin's office, about 90% were by mail, and around 50,000 people voted early.

"I surely think particularly many of the Trump supporters tend to not want to vote by mail, that we will surely exceed 400,000 tomorrow," Galvin said.

He added that there are far more independent voters this election cycle than in previous years.

Since the start of the year, Galvin said more than 13,000 Democrats have unenrolled from their party, which now allows them to cast their ballots as independents Tuesday.

"We have a significant opportunity for independent voters since they can take a ballot for either party without becoming a party member. That is very unusual, and I don't know if that's unique, but it's unusual," Galvin said.

Republican party enrollment is also down 4% from last year.

"Clearly voters are preferring not to be affiliated with either party," Galvin said.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and all mail-in ballots must be dropped off by the time polls close. Mail-in ballots cannot be mailed at this point, and must be dropped off. For more information on where to drop off your ballot visit VoteInMa.com.