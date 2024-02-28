How to vote in Massachusetts for the 2024 presidential primary election on Super Tuesday

BOSTON - On Super Tuesday, March 5, Massachusetts residents can vote for their choice of candidates in the 2024 Republican and Democratic primaries. Here is how to vote in Tuesday's election.

Check your voter registration status in Massachusetts

First, you must be a registered voter in Massachusetts.

Not sure if you are registered? The Secretary of State's website makes it easy to check your voter registration status. You will have to enter your name, date of birth, and zip code on the state website.

The deadline to register to vote in the Massachusetts presidential primary was February 24.

How to vote in Massachusetts

In the last presidential primary in 2020, just 37% of registered Massachusetts voters chose to cast ballots.

That was the first year that Massachusetts residents had a choice between three ways to vote: in person on Election Day, in person during an early voting period, or vote by mail. In that first presidential primary with these options, 47.7% of ballots were cast by mail, 12.2% were cast early in person, and 40.1% were cast on Election Day.

Early voting this year took place from February 24 through March 1. Mail-in ballots needed to be requested by February 27.

Find your polling place, polling hours for 2024 Massachusetts primary

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 5. In cities and towns with more than one voting location, voters are assigned to a specific location based on your street address. If you are unsure of your official voting location, you can visit VoteInMA.com.

Who is on the Massachusetts primary Republican ballot



Registered Republican voters will receive a ballot for the Republican Presidential primary. The following candidates will appear on the Republican ballot in Massachusetts: Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Donald Trump. The only candidates on the ballot who have not dropped out of the race are Haley and Trump.

Who is on the Massachusetts primary Democratic ballot

Registered Democratic voters will receive a ballot for the Democratic Presidential primary. The following candidates will appear on the Democratic ballot in Massachusetts: Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, and Marianne Williamson. Williamson suspended her campaign in early February.

Can independent voters cast a primary ballot in Massachusetts?

Registered unenrolled voters in Massachusetts (commonly referred to as "independents") can choose which ballot to receive in the primary election. If you want your status to return to undeclared after Election Day, you must do so as you leave the polling place. If you are casting a mail-in ballot, visit VoteInMA.com to update your party affiliation.

What's on your ballot for the Massachusetts primary

The only statewide race that Massachusetts voters will be deciding on March 5 is the presidential primary. You will also see localized races for State Committee Man, State Committee Woman, and Ward Committee.

Other statewide offices, including U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, State Senators and Representatives, will have a primary election on September 3. The deadline to register to vote in that primary is August 24.