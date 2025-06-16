Massachusetts State Police trooper injured in hit-and-run crash gives thumbs up as he's released from hospital

A Massachusetts State Police trooper seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash last week is all smiles as he continues his recovery. The agency released a photo of Trooper Sean Clark giving a thumbs up and said he has been transferred from the hospital to a physical rehabilitation facility.

Trooper Clark had been at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield since June 10, when authorities say he was hit by a driver while making a nighttime traffic stop on the Mass Pike in Chicopee.

"On behalf of Trooper Clark, we would like to thank everyone who has reached out with well wishes for him and his family," State Police said in a statement. "We continue to wish Trooper Clark the best in his recovery and remind all drivers to remember to move over when they see a first responder on the side of the road."

The Massachusetts State Police are pleased to announce that Trooper Sean Clark, who was seriously injured on June 10th... Posted by Massachusetts State Police on Monday, June 16, 2025

Trooper Sean Clark hurt in hit-and-run crash

The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near exit 51 at about 2:20 a.m. Trooper Clark was in his cruiser on the way home from a detail shift when he pulled over a tractor-trailer for a traffic violation.

Investigators allege that a driver, later identified as 32-year-old Naisha Rodriguez of Springfield, hit the trooper and drove away. She was arrested at her home later that day.

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to charges of operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, misleading a police investigation, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing personal injury. She is due back in Chicopee District Court on July 10.

State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble visited Clark in the hospital last week and said his spirits were good. Noble said Clark has been with the State Police for less than a year, but described him as a "seasoned police officer" who has worked in law enforcement for over a decade.

Noble said at the time that Clark is eager to get back to work, but "he's in for a long recovery."