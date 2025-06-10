Watch CBS News
Massachusetts State Police trooper seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash on Mass Pike in Chicopee

By
Mike Toole
Managing Editor, CBS Boston
Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.
A Massachusetts State Police trooper was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash on the Mass Pike early Tuesday morning.

Police said the trooper was "working a motor vehicle stop" on the westbound side of I-90, near exit 51 in Chicopee, around 2:20 a.m. That's when investigators said a driver hit the trooper and drove away.

"State Police personnel assigned to Troop B and Fire Officials responded immediately to the scene, closed all westbound lanes, and facilitated transport for the injured Trooper via EMS to Baystate Medical Center, which is a level 1 trauma center," State Police spokesman Tim McGuirk said in a statement.

The trooper has not been identified. Police have not released any information yet about the driver or the vehicle that they're looking for.

McGuirk said anyone with information regarding the crash should call State Police immediately at 413-505-5993.

Chicopee is about 90 miles west of Boston and about 85 miles east of Albany, New York. 

