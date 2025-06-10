Massachusetts State Police trooper seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash on Mass Pike in Chicopee

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash on the Mass Pike early Tuesday morning.

Police said the trooper was "working a motor vehicle stop" on the westbound side of I-90, near exit 51 in Chicopee, around 2:20 a.m. That's when investigators said a driver hit the trooper and drove away.

"State Police personnel assigned to Troop B and Fire Officials responded immediately to the scene, closed all westbound lanes, and facilitated transport for the injured Trooper via EMS to Baystate Medical Center, which is a level 1 trauma center," State Police spokesman Tim McGuirk said in a statement.

The trooper has not been identified. Police have not released any information yet about the driver or the vehicle that they're looking for.

McGuirk said anyone with information regarding the crash should call State Police immediately at 413-505-5993.

Chicopee is about 90 miles west of Boston and about 85 miles east of Albany, New York.