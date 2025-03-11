Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted on sex assault charges

A Massachusetts State Police trooper who allegedly requested a sexual act during a traffic stop has been indicted on charges of bribery and indecent assault and battery.

The Middlesex District Attorney said on August 24, 2024 at about 4 p.m., Trooper Terence Kent encountered the victim who was parked near Soldiers Field Road in Brighton. Kent allegedly used his marked State Police cruiser to block the victim's vehicle from leaving.

According to investigators, the victim asked Trooper Kent to move, but Kent informed the victim that his vehicle had to be towed because his registration and insurance had expired.

Trooper Kent then allegedly requested the victim meet him at a Department of Transportation property in Lexington. He then allegedly requested the victim to perform a sexual act "as a favor to him" and his car would not be towed.

"The defendant in this case allegedly used his position of power as a sworn police officer to commit a sexual assault," District Attorney Marian Ryan said. "These allegations, if true, are a blatant violation of the public trust and his obligation to uphold high ethical standards and the values of the community. Today's indictment is a reflection of our continued commitment to the highest level of accountability and transparency when it comes to those entrusted to protect public safety."

Trooper suspended in November

Trooper Kent was suspended for the sexual misconduct allegations in November.

In 2023, he was suspended for eight days after an internal affairs investigation involving abandoning an assigned post.

An arraignment date for Trooper Kent in Middlesex Superior Court has not yet been confirmed.