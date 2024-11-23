Massachusetts state trooper suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations, I-Team sources say

LEXINGTON - A Massachusetts State Police trooper has been suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations, according to I-Team sources.

Police identified the trooper as Terrance Kent.

State trooper accused of sexual misconduct

The sexual misconduct allegedly happened during a traffic stop. It is unclear who brought the accusations forward. Kent was suspended without pay on Thursday, I-Team sources say.

He was previously suspended for eight days in 2023 after an internal affairs investigation involving abandoning an assigned post.

"The Massachusetts State Police does not tolerate any form of sexual misconduct, and we hold our members accountable to the highest professional standards," a spokesperson for the State Police said in a statement.

"When these serious allegations came to our attention, the Department immediately relieved the accused trooper of duty, opened an internal affairs investigation, and suspended him without pay following his duty status hearing," said a State Police spokesperson in a statement.

Kent graduated from the academy in 2017.

The Lexington Police Department and Middlesex District Attorney are investigating.