Massachusetts State Police suspend full contact boxing between trainees in wake of recruit's death

WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Police are officially suspending full contact boxing training activities between trainees until further notice after the death of a recruit earlier this month.

Injured in boxing exercise

Massachusetts State Police recruit Enrique Delgado Garcia died Sept. 13 at the age of 25. The department swore him in as a trooper in the last hours of his life with classmates present, ensuring he receives all the benefits of an official member of the department.

WBZ-TV I-Team sources confirmed Delgado Garcia was injured during a boxing exercise, knocked out for 10 minutes. He was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

"I did talk to several people about taking over this matter on Friday, I'm not going to get into who they are," said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early.

Calls for investigation

Early promised an outside investigation. While it's unclear who will take over the case, the State Police have promised full cooperation and action. Sunday, the department suspended full contact boxing training activities between trainees and will review the academy's defensive tactics program.

"You are in an environment where it's a boxing contest and at that time, you're defending yourself as well as you're being offensively minded," said former State Police instructor Todd McGhee days after Delgado Garcia's death. He said the tragedy never should have happened. "The instructions shouldn't be to knock your fellow trainee's head off their shoulders, that's not the objective."

Delgado Garcia's funeral is scheduled for Saturday in his hometown of Worcester. State Police said they are offering Delgado Garcia's family full support during the wake and burial of their son.