Massachusetts State Police blood drive honors trooper nearly killed in Revere hit-and-run

Massachusetts State Police held a blood drive Friday to honor station commander Lieutenant Donald Bossi who was nearly killed in a hit-and-run in Revere earlier this summer.

More than one hundred people donated blood at the event in Peabody. That's three times the number of donors the American Red Cross usually gets during a summer drive.

"Summer drives are always hard for us, but this is a great response today. The need for blood is constant," said Red Cross spokesman Jeff Hall.

"This is when we can all stand together and support Lieutenant Bossi," said State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble. "When you look around here today and you all see the troopers that are here today, Lieutenant Bossi is a revered leader within the Mass. State Police. He is loved by his troopers."

Bossi was hit by a stolen motorcycle and thrown 40 feet down the street outside the barracks on Revere Beach Boulevard back on June 23. He is still in the hospital. Noble said Friday that Bossi is now awake and responsive.

"We would be honored to have Lieutenant Bossi return to work one day. He has a long road," Noble said.

Lt. Donald Bossi Massachusetts State Police

Prosecutors said 18-year-old Akram El Moukhtari of Revere hit Bossi, got off the motorcycle and ran away. He later turned himself in. He's being held on $53,500 bail.

"The resilience of the Bossi family has been absolutely amazing. We are so appreciative of the community support of the American Red Cross. This is a good moment," Noble said.

Another blood drive will be hosted in Bossi's honor in September. The exact date and time have not been decided yet.