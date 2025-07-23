Massachusetts State House entrance splattered with paint, bomb squad called to Boston Common

The entrance to the Massachusetts State House in Boston was vandalized early Wednesday morning and the bomb squad was later called in.

Someone splattered white paint and sprayed black paint onto the front entrance gate on Beacon Street. Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. and were told the suspect ran away across the street into Boston Common.

White footprints were left behind by the vandal on the brick sidewalk.

Troopers were later notified about a suspicious package on the Common, which they said, "may have been abandoned by the suspect."

Police did not describe the package, but part of the park was closed off to the public and the bomb squad was called in to investigate "out of an abundance of caution."

An FBI agent was later seen on the steps of the Common across the street from the State House.

"Investigators will continue their work to identify the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information is urged to report it to the State Police Boston Barracks at (617) 727-6780," State Police spokesman Tim McGuirk said in a statement.