Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts State House entrance splattered with paint, bomb squad called to Boston Common

By
Mike Toole
Managing Editor, CBS Boston
Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.
Read Full Bio
Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts State House entrance splattered with white paint
Massachusetts State House entrance splattered with white paint 00:20

The entrance to the Massachusetts State House in Boston was vandalized early Wednesday morning and the bomb squad was later called in.

Someone splattered white paint and sprayed black paint onto the front entrance gate on Beacon Street. Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. and were told the suspect ran away across the street into Boston Common.

White footprints were left behind by the vandal on the brick sidewalk.

Troopers were later notified about a suspicious package on the Common, which they said, "may have been abandoned by the suspect."

Police did not describe the package, but part of the park was closed off to the public and the bomb squad was called in to investigate "out of an abundance of caution."

An FBI agent was later seen on the steps of the Common across the street from the State House.

statehouse2.jpg
Someone splattered white paint and sprayed black paint onto the front entrance of the Massachusetts State House in Boston on July 23, 2025. CBS Boston

"Investigators will continue their work to identify the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information is urged to report it to the State Police Boston Barracks at (617) 727-6780," State Police spokesman Tim McGuirk said in a statement. 

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.