EEE risk level high in 3 Massachusetts towns

3 Massachusetts towns on high alert for EEE

MIDDLEBORO - It's been a while since Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, was high on our radar, but health officials in the towns of Carver, Middleboro and now Plymouth are urging residents to take precautions if you spend a lot of time outdoors.

"Middleboro is currently at high risk at the moment," Middleboro health officer Kayla Smith told WBZ-TV.

A horse tested positive for the virus in Plymouth, elevating the town's risk level.

"I'm really not that worried about it," Colby Monsini said.

Other residents are a bit more cautious.

"I just read that Middleboro was at higher risk for EEE," Sam Mosher said. "I don't know why though."

Smith blames the town's landscape and this rainy summer.

"We have a lot of land and that includes wetlands that attracts a lot of mosquitoes," she explained.

EEE risk level in Massachusetts

Middleboro, Plymouth and Carver are listed at high risk for EEE. Haverhill Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, Groveland, West Newbury, Newburyport, Bridgewater, Halifax, Plympton, Kingston, Lakeville, Rochester and Wareham are considered at moderate risk.

Click here for the latest EEE risk levels.

EEE can be deadly

EEE is still lingering in people's minds after the summer of 2019 when six people died after getting bitten by infected mosquitoes.

"It makes me nervous for the kids, so I want to take extra precautions for my kids," Monsini said.

Smith said the precautions start with staying indoors between dusk and dawn, as hard as that may be.

"Try to avoid those outside parties even though it's the summer," she explained. "Wear long sleeves and any bug repellant that you can. If you do start feeling sick, headaches, nausea, any head issues - you should contact your doctor immediately."

Mosher saw the town's alert and is taking note.

"I use bug spray; it's been a wet season before," he said.