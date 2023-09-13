Watch CBS News
Risk of Eastern equine encephalitis raised to high in Douglas, Dudley, Oxford, Southbridge, Sutton and Webster

BOSTON - The state Department of Public Health (DPH) has raised the risk of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) to high in six Worcester County communities.

The DPH said EEE was detected in additional mosquito samples collected on Monday in Sutton and Southbridge. The EEE risk level has now been raised to high in Douglas, Dudley, Oxford, Southbridge, Sutton and Webster. It's also been raised to moderate in Auburn, Charlton, Grafton, Millbury and Northbridge.

No human or animal cases of EEE have been detected in Massachusetts this year.

EEE is a rare but serious disease that could potentially be fatal. It can affect people of all ages and is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

To prevent infection, people are asked to use insect repellant and drain standing water in places like rain gutters and drains, where mosquitoes lay their eggs. People are also asked to be especially aware from dusk to dawn, which are peak mosquito biting times.

