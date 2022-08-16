Some schools stockpile tests and masks, despite state's loosened COVID guidelines

NATICK -- Natick's Superintendent of Schools Dr. Anna Nolin is geared up to combat any curveballs COVID may throw at her. She plans on being prepared despite the loosened COVID-19 guidelines released by the Massachusetts Department of Early and Secondary Education on Monday.

"We have a toolkit of many tools that we have tested over the last two and half years that should we need to bring them out again, we will do that," Nolin said, "We know how to implement testing programs should we need to do that and we know how to engage our community for additional vaccines."

Even as the state recommends that school districts abandon COVID-19 surveillance testing and mask requirements, Natick and other districts have a stockpile of covid-19 tests and personal protective equipment ready to go in the event that covid surges.

In Worcester, the district has a warehouse with over 20,000 COVID test kits and personal protective equipment. The district will also require staff to alert them if they test positive at home.

Cambridge is mailing a rapid COVID test kit to all students and staff to be used on the morning of the first day of school.

Nolin said Natick is ready to pivot and reimplement COVID mitigation measures if needed.

"Are we going to be effective in convincing people that these are necessary if there is a surge? That's my greatest concern. And that's going to be about a constant dialogue with our community," she said