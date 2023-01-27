Watch CBS News
Massachusetts marijuana sales surpass $4 billion

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Cannabis overtakes cranberries as top crop in Massachusetts
Cannabis overtakes cranberries as top crop in Massachusetts 01:46

BOSTON - More than $4 billion worth of marijuana products have been sold in Massachusetts since the first pot shops opened in November 2018, the Cannabis Control Commission announced Friday.

"This industry is rapidly growing, it's massive, it's not going anywhere," Cannabis Control Commissioner Ava Concepcion recently told WBZ-TV. "We've surpassed cranberries as being the cash crop of Massachusetts." 

Voters legalized recreational cannabis use in 2016, and sales began about two years later. 

So far in 2023, there's been over $85 million in marijuana retail sales, according to Cannabis Control Commission data.

Marijuana is subject to a 6.25% state sales tax and 10.75% state excise tax. Cities and towns can add an additional tax of up to 3%.

